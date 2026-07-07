As AI moves into the workforce, Radford University awarded federal grant to help New River Valley

Conversations about artificial intelligence seem to be everywhere lately. but a lot is still unknown about how these technologies could transform businesses and the workforce. Radford University is working to better understand what skills workers in the New River Valley may need in the future.

The Appalachian Regional Commission awarded Radford University a $97,472 planning grant to study the impacts of AI on the workforce.

“It’s very clear that most employers and most companies are going to use AI,” said Prem Uppuluri, professor of computer science at Radford, and one of the researchers working on the project. He said it’s important to look at what it will cost businesses to use AI, and take a thoughtful approach to adopting new technology.

“There’s a huge push to use AI for everything,” Uppuluri noted. “But the question is, would AI actually be effective? And how much human intervention do you actually need?”

Tom Bennett, senior director of operations and planning for Radford’s Economic Development and Corporate Education division, said they plan to apply for an implementation grant to continue their work after the planning grant is complete. They hope to design a curriculum to train workers in health care, construction and manufacturing, “So really understanding what the industry needs and being able to adjust the training to that,” Bennett said. He added the training could also be used in K-12 schools.

“I don’t think it’s a job replacement, I think it’s a job upskilling,” Bennett said. “It’s an understanding of how AI can support the current jobs, and what are the skills gaps to do that.”

This funding is supported by ARC’s Partnerships for Opportunity and Workforce and Economic Revitalization (POWER) initiative, which launched in 2015 under President Barak Obama’s administration. The ARC is a government agency that has been working since 1965 to bring economic development to the Appalachian region.

Roanoke College is also launching a 7-week training program this fall to train workers and professionals to use AI.