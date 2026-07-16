Another Northern Virginia prosecutor is questioned on Capitol Hill. But this time it's behind closed doors.

"Can you hear me?" Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner asked a rally outside the Capitol. "Jim Jordan, can you hear me? We've got something to say, Jim."

Krasner was among those appearing at a Capitol Hill rally Thursday in support of Arlington prosecutor Parisa Dehghani-Tafti shortly before her closed-door testimony to Jim Jordan’s House Judiciary Committee.

"It is no wonder they want to do their dirt in the dark," Krasner told the gathering. "Because if we were all watching these questions and these answers, we would see Parisa Dehghani-Tafti— who is as capable as they come, as good a communicator as there is, and as moral a person as I've met—we would see her wreck them. Question after question."

Also at the rally was Congressman Don Beyer of Alexandria.

"And he's choosing to do this not in public, where the press can see it, where it can be covered live on C-SPAN and everything else," Beyer said, "but behind closed doors, despite Parisa's many requests to have this done in sunshine—in a public hearing where everybody can hear it."

Last month, members of the committee had a similar hearing with the Fairfax County prosecutor. But that one was open to the public. Since that time House Republicans have changed their approach and are now calling progressive Virginia prosecutors to the Hill for closed-door testimony.