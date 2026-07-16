Virginia Creeper Trail to fully reopen next spring

The Virginia Creeper Trail will fully reopen this spring, nearly two-and-a-half years after it was damaged by Hurricane Helene.

The U. S. Forest Service announced Thursday that the section of the trail between White Top Mountain and the town of Damascus will reopen on March 31, 2027. That area has been undergoing extensive repairs since the remnants of Helene hit in September 2024.

Another section of the trail from Damascus to Abingdon has remained open.

The trail is a vital tourist draw in that area of Southwest Virginia.

Here is the complete announcement from the U. S. Forest Service:

Roanoke, VA — July 16, 2026 —The Forest Service announced today that the full Virginia Creeper Trail will reopen on March 31, 2027, giving the repaired trail time to settle over the winter and ensuring a safe, smooth start to the spring recreation season.

“This trail is part of the heartbeat of our community,” said Ed Wright, district ranger for the Mount Rogers National Recreation Area. “Ensuring the trail is safe and ready for the community is central to our work. When you see how much the town depends on the trail, knowing that it’s up to us to get it repaired and reopened responsibly, it’s an incredible responsibility.”

The Virginia Creeper Trail is a backbone of the local outdoor economy, bringing thousands of riders, families and visitors to Damascus, Abingdon and communities throughout Southwest Virginia each year. Today’s announcement gives residents, outfitters and nearby businesses a clear timeline so they can plan ahead for next year’s tourism season.

A major rebuild for a beloved trail

Hurricane Helene destroyed 17 miles of the trail between Damascus and Whitetop Mountain in September 2024, damaging 30 of the trail’s 31 historic trestles. In response, the Forest Service awarded a $240 million contract to Kiewit Corporation to completely rebuild the washed‑out stretch, protect the trail from future storms, and restore every damaged trestle. Construction began in December 2025.

Winter conditions play an important role in preparing a newly rebuilt trail. Allowing the corridor to “settle” over the winter ensures the surface is stable, drainage systems are working, and the trail can withstand heavy spring use and changing weather. This extra time helps reduce long‑term maintenance costs and ensures a safer experience for cyclists, runners and families.

What stays open

The Damascus‑to‑Abingdon section remains fully open, and visitors are encouraged to continue enjoying this popular stretch of the trail.

For project updates, visit the Virginia Creeper Trail rebuild website , or call the Mount Rogers National Recreation Area at (276) 783-5196.