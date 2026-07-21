Virginia winery finds profit in another product -- sunflowers

While wine grapes are a challenge to grow, sunflowers are easy going according to Matthew Drumheller, manager of the second annual Virginia Sunflower Festival at the Chiswell vineyard near Crozet.

“You plant them, and it’s basically 68 days, and they’re ready," he explains. "We planted 15 varieties, and there are about half a million sunflower heads that came out this year.”

And they weren’t deterred by high heat and drought, although Drumheller says this year’s crop is smaller.

“Last year we had sunflowers growing up 10-12 feet in the air. This year most of them are down more at 4-feet, which is actually better, because people don’t have to reach up. They can clip them easily.”

Sandy Hausman / RadioIQ The Chiswell Winery has planted half a million sunflowers on their land near Crozet.

He says several thousand people have already paid $15 apiece to visit and choose three blooms. Among them, Nikhin and Snigda who were driving back to their home in North Carolina after a weekend in D.C.

“I think we saw it on Instagram," she says. "It was on the way, so we thought, ‘Why don’t we just stop by and have some nice pictures taken.”

And Lisa from Fishersville said she was excited to have souvenirs to take home.

“I like sunflowers, and I think they’re happy, and I think they make people happy. I wanted to take some home after the wine tasting, and I wanted to take them home – to remind me of today.”

Miya, a student at UVa, was spending her first in-person weekend with a long-distance boyfriend, Advaith.

Miya and Advaith report love is in bloom amidst the sunflowers.

“This place is really special to me, and he’s really special to me," Miya says. "I think it’s the perfect way to start off our relationship.”

The festival will run Thursday through Sunday August 2nd with a special date night picnic offered this Friday to those who sign up and wine slushies for sale to those over 21.