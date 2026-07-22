A free clinic in Appalachia says they anticipate 'unprecedented' number of people to lose Medicaid

Subsidies for affordable health care plans lapsed this year, and it’s estimated that over a million people across the country dropped their ACA insurance. A free health clinic in Southwest Virginia anticipates more people will need their help as changes to Medicaid are set to take effect over the coming years.

“I’ve been in health care for over three decades, and what I’m seeing, you know, times are very tough,” said Teresa Owens Tyson, a family nurse practitioner and CEO of the Health Wagon, based in Wise.

Changes to Medicaid, part of the Big Beautiful Bill Act, could cause millions of Americans to lose their healthcare, according to estimates by advocates and health care providers.

“We are here for them if they were to lose their Medicaid,” Tyson said. “We are expecting probably unprecedented amounts to come off the rolls.”

Roxy Todd / Radio IQ Teresa Tyson president and CEO of the Health Wagon and Paula Hill-Collins clinical director.

Already, hospitals are reporting an increased number of uninsured patient visits to emergency rooms last year, according to the Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association. Tyson urges people to be proactive about health screenings, before medical conditions worsen.

“And all the mothers and fathers out there, you know you’ve got those children and grandchildren that depend on you,” Tyson said. “Don’t put your health off.

That is something that you can never get back.”

The Health Wagon treats patients throughout the year at clinics in Clintwood and Wise, and they travel to other locations in Southwest Virginia with mobile units.

Tyson said even people who do have insurance are seeing increasing costs.

“They have high copays. They have high deductibles,” Tyson noted. “And so we are equally here for them.”

Tyson said many patients are also struggling with other economic pressures, including higher gas and electricity prices this year.

“If they’re worried about their electric bill being cut off, they’re not listening to you,” Tyson reflected, saying there are situations where they advise patients on better diet or exercise habits. “So we have to look at the patients holistically. Because we have to remove that barrier before we can remove the health barrier that they’re facing.”

The Health Wagon’s annual Move Mountains Free Clinic earlier this month provided over 1000 patients with health and dental care, one of the largest events the clinic has ever hosted.