Could a special session for the proposed Dominion merger be in the cards?

Lawmakers may be returning to Richmond in the next few weeks for a special session to consider a merger between a state-regulated energy monopoly and a Florida company.

The proposed merger between Dominion Energy and Florida-based NextEra Energy could create the largest regulated power utility in the United States, serving 10 million customers from Florida and South Carolina to North Carolina and Virginia. That's why Senator David Suetterlein of Roanoke says it's time to hit the pause button.

"Virginia has the shortest shot clock in this. North Carolina, South Carolina and federal regulators all have longer times to review," Suetterlein says. "And the decision rests with the State Corporation Commission, but we have great concerns about a rushed review."

He says members of the General Assembly should return to Richmond to extend the deadline for state regulators to make a decision on the merger. Delegate Joe McNamara is a Republican from Roanoke who says there's no downside for delay.

"Virginia has more Dominion Energy customers — ratepayers, if you will — than either North or South Carolina," McNamara says. "By being the first to act, we are certainly reducing our leverage if there is additional leverage to be had from the out-of-state utility company for our ratepayers."

In a written statement, a spokesman for the governor says she’s considering all options, including a special session, to make sure state regulators have all the time they need. If she decides against calling a special session, leaders in the General Assembly might just call themselves into session.