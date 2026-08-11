Vindman says he'll oppose Dominion-NextEra merger

Congressman Eugene Vindman is a Democrat from Woodbridge who is saying thanks but no thanks to the Florida company that's trying to buy Dominion Energy. He says he's looked at the numbers, and he's concluded that Florida-based NextEra will increase their profits on the backs of his constituents in the 7th Congressional District.

"Monthly energy bills are often one the most expensive, highest expenses, that people pay monthly," Vindman says. "And this merger would undoubtedly raise rates—at least if you consider what NextEra says about it—for families across the commonwealth. So, I think it's a bad deal, and I'm against it."

So that's one congressman in opposition to the deal, maybe the first elected official to announce a definitive position on the merger.

When asked if she supports the proposed merger between Dominion and NextEra, this is how Lieutenant Governor Ghazala Hashmi answers the question.

"I can't say that I have the capacity to answer that question right now," Hashmi answers. "You know, I sent the SEC a list of 64 questions that I think are really necessary for us to get some answers on so that we know what are the benefits."

Those 64 questions are about goals of the transaction, the terms of the deal and NextEra's acquisition attempts in other states. So far, they remain unanswered, and Hashmi is calling for a special session of the General Assembly to extend the deadline for regulators to make a decision about the acquisition.

