Wildlife Center offers free tours and auctions more than 100 items and experiences

If you’re a fan of our national bird, the Wildlife Center of Virginia is offering the chance to have tea with Buddy the Bald Eagle. He’s what they call an education animal – living full-time at one of the nation’s premiere veterinary centers for wildlife in Waynesboro and traveling with his handler to teach the public about his kind.

You could also bid on releasing an eagle that was successfully treated according to spokesman Connor Gillespie.

“The person who wins this experience will be right up front with us as we’re getting ready to release that eagle, and then they’ll actually be the ones that open the crate and really get that front row seat as that eagle takes flight,” he says.

Be the one to name the center’s newest educator – a lady possum who lost most of her tail -- or bid to spend a day at the center.

“They’ll help with animals’ treatment, watching our team work with education animals, and it’s really just a glimpse into our world and what we do and to just be a part of that.”

And for those on a truly tight budget there’s a free way to visit and learn more about the center by signing up for one of the annual open houses.

“There are so many people who want to come and experience what we do and learn more about us," Gillespie explains, "but just like you can’t visit a human hospital and walk through, we can’t generally have people coming and walking through our wildlife hospital.”

Spots are still available for the evenings of August 20th and 27th.

For more information on free open houses, go to https://wildlifecenter.org/news-events/open-houses

And to learn more about the auction, which ends August 15 at 8 p.m.,

https://wildlifecenter.org/news-events/news/2026/wildlife-center-online-auction-now-open