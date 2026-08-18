Central Virginia measles outbreak is over

The health department says a measles outbreak in Central Virginia is over.

In a statement Tuesday afternoon, the Virginia Department of Health said there have been no new cases related to the outbreak since June 29th.

The outbreak in Buckingham and Cumberland counties resulted in 154 measles cases since it began in May. All of those cases were in people who were not vaccinated or had an unknown vaccination status.

Here is the complete announcement:

The Virginia Department of Health (VDH) is declaring the end of the 2026 measles outbreak in Buckingham and Cumberland Counties. The last confirmed outbreak-associated case was reported June 29. An outbreak is considered over after 42 days, or two incubation periods, pass without a new outbreak-associated case.

The outbreak resulted in 154 measles cases since May 5. All cases were in people who were not vaccinated or had an unknown vaccination status. Over a third of cases (38%) were in adults 18 years of age or older. Four people were hospitalized with measles-related complications during this outbreak. No deaths were reported.

VDH Response:



VDH announces the end of this outbreak with cautious optimism.

Piedmont Health District and other local health departments will continue to monitor for measles activity and respond quickly to any suspect cases. The VDH measles dashboard shows key information to help Virginians see measles trends, understand the impact, and know their risk of exposure. The dashboard is updated every Tuesday and Thursday around noon ET.

Public Guidance:



Check Your Vaccination Status: To check your vaccination status, call your healthcare provider or request records through the VDH Record Request Portal. If you have received two doses of a measles-containing vaccine, or were born before 1957, you are considered protected.

To check your vaccination status, call your healthcare provider or request records through the VDH Record Request Portal. If you have received two doses of a measles-containing vaccine, or were born before 1957, you are considered protected. Get Vaccinated if you are not up-to-date: The best way to protect against measles is with the measles, mumps, and rubella (MMR) vaccine. If you or a loved one are not up to date with routine MMR vaccinations, contact a healthcare provider or your local health department to schedule a vaccine appointment today.

The best way to protect against measles is with the measles, mumps, and rubella (MMR) vaccine. If you or a loved one are not up to date with routine MMR vaccinations, contact a healthcare provider or your local health department to schedule a vaccine appointment today. If you think you might have measles, stay home and call a healthcare provider or your local health department right away. If you need to seek healthcare, call ahead to notify them. This call will help protect other patients and staff.

For more information about measles, visit www.vdh.virginia.gov/measles/. For additional questions, contact VDH’s Call Center at 877-829-4682 (Option 2). The VDH Call Center is available Monday–Friday (except holidays) from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.