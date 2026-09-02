Law enforcement responds to reported shooting at elementary school in Waynesboro

Local and federal law enforcement officers are responding to a reported shooting at Westwood Hills Elementary School in Waynesboro.

A statement from the Augusta County Sheriff's Office said all children are safe and the school was being evacuated, as of 10:18 am Wednesday.

Waynesboro Public Schools said it will "conduct a reunification of students and families at Westminister Presbyterian Church located at 1904 Mt. Vernon Street in Waynesboro. Families are staging in the lower fellowship hall." Law enforcement asked families to not come to the school itself.

An update from the school division just before noon said "all Westwood students, teachers, and staff are accounted for and are safe." All other Waynesboro City Schools were on lockdown as a precaution.

A statement from the federal Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco and Firearms said agents were responding to what it described as "a shooting incident" at the school.

