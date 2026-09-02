Free training for childcare workers planned in New River Valley Sept 25

Research shows children who are enrolled in early education before kindergarten often do better later in school. They’re more likely to graduate high school. But preschool teachers often face low pay and stressful working conditions.

To help support early educators, Virginia Tech and other partners across the region are hosting a free symposium for childcare workers on September 25 in Blacksburg.

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services recently proposed major changes to how it will fund Head Start early education programs. Pre-K teachers already face a tough industry, said Kim Thomason, early childhood education initiative program manager at Virginia Tech.

“The uncertainty can be overwhelming,” Thomason said. “We see a lot of turnover and change.”

Thomason is part of a group of educators and advocates across the country working to support childcare workers and families. She said resources spent on quality early education helps build a stronger workforce.

“These children are our future neighbors,” Thomason said. “They’re our future employees, and our future community leaders.”

The training on Sept. 25 is free and open to teachers, assistant teachers and home caregivers in the New River Valley. There will be educational workshops, networking with other teachers, and discussions with pediatric specialists from across the country.

Several teachers will receive awards at the event, celebrating as Early Education Champions.