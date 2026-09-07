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Virginia Tech veterinary hospital is expanding

RADIO IQ | By Roxy Todd
Published September 7, 2026 at 9:43 AM EDT
Statue of a girl walking a horse alongside a running dog.
Roxy Todd
/
Radio IQ
Statue outside the Virginia-Maryland College of Veterinary Medicine in Blacksburg. A sign in front of the statue reads "running together".

The Virginia-Maryland College of Veterinary Medicine is renovating and expanding its teaching hospital in Blacksburg. The hospital will remain open during construction.

VMCVM is part of Virginia Tech, and its teaching hospital in Blacksburg sees over 16,000 dogs and cats a year, explains the college’s dean, Daniel Givens.

“Since the original hospital was completed in 1987, we’ve seen a really significant increase in the number of animals, cases, coming through the hospital,” Givens explained. “The number of students that we’re training at the hospital has increased, and the complexity of those cases has increased.”

In 1987 when this hospital was finished, the veterinary college had 70 students in each class. Today that’s grown to 126. Most are from Virginia, Maryland, and West Virginia.

Givens said the expansion will include 35,000 square feet of new space, and 17,000 of the current hospital that’s being remodeled.
“It’s going to allow us to see more cases, to do a better job seeing the really complex cases that we see,” Givens said. “But also we need space for the students to talk with and learn from the specialists.”

A groundbreaking ceremony next year will include a draft horse pulling a plow—it’s actually the same plow that helped break ground when the hospital was originally built.

Pulling the plow will be a horse owned by a Virginia Tech alumnus.

“We’re anticipating that we will have a newly named president of Virginia Tech at some point in the near future,” Givens added. “So in some ways, the plow has been chosen, the horse has been chosen, we just need the president to be chosen.”

The renovation is expected to be complete by 2029 at a cost of $63 million.

A building with people wearing maroon scrubs walking dogs outside.
Roxy Todd
/
Radio IQ
Architect's rendering of the renovated Virginia-Maryland College of Veterinary Medicine small animal teaching hospital.

Editor's Note: September 4, 2026 at 11:46 AM EDT
Radio IQ is a service of Virginia Tech
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Roxy Todd
Roxy Todd is Radio IQ's New River Valley Bureau Chief.
See stories by Roxy Todd