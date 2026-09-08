Supernova Ska Festival brings a founding voice of the genre to Virginia

For more than a decade, Virginia’s hosted the Supernova Ska Festival, an event that each year pulls in dozens of performers adhering to the genre’s 1960s origins, as well as newer acts inclined to incorporate punky elements into their work.

Tim and April Receveur founded the festival in Fredericksburg during 2014 and moved south to Hampton Roads, taking the event with them a few years later. The couple, both originally from Indiana, were introduced to the genre during the mid-90s when Tim served with the U.S. Air Force in Japan.

“Ska is kind of broad,” Tim Receveur said, discussing the 2026 festival bill. “We can go all the way back to Jamaica, and we’re bringing in Derek Morgan, who’s one of the foundational artists. And it goes all the way up till — there’s bands that are breaking right now, like Millington that are playing Warped Tour.”

The genre initially sprung up as Jamaicans pursued independence from Britain in the late ’50s and early ’60s. Morgan’s “ Forward March ,” released in 1962, celebrated the island nation’s newfound freedom and helped set a template that’s served bands since then. He’s set to perform at the two-day event on Sept. 12.

In the decades after Morgan and others began racking up hits in Jamaica, the music was transplanted to the UK through migration of a group referred to as the “ Windrush Generation ,” which sent hundreds of thousands of people across the Atlantic Ocean. Among other parts of their culture, Jamaicans dispense ska in their new home. And as the first-wave punk scene developed in the UK, it ran parallel to a homegrown offshoot of those earlier ska acts, but now filigreed with aggression and social commentary amid a wave of xenophobia.

In the States, the music evolved differently, receiving mainstream attention during the ’90s as bands like The Toasters and The Voodoo Glow Skulls more fully integrated punk’s spirit into that Jamaican premise. The genre subsequently devolved into a misunderstood punchline in American culture.

James Walker / Supernova Ska Festival Derrick Walker at the 2017 Supernova Ska Festival

While Morgan, the 86 year old vocalist, said he doesn’t write new material at this point in his career, his catalog brims with well-known tunes like “Conquering Ruler,” “Blazing Fire” and “Tougher than Tough.”

“Well, everything running smooth because you have to give everybody a little touch,” he said from his son’s home in Florida, where the vocalist has lived for more than a year to access medical care. “They do like it everywhere I go. And I create a lot of fans anywhere I go. I always come out great, on top.”

Morgan’s self-assuredness comes from decades of touring — and meeting some of the world’s most famous musicians. He recalled seeing The Beatles before they’d toured the States and spent time with well-known American R&B and soul vocalists, like Sam Cooke.

“All the promoters who bring in American singers, they would put me on the show with them,” Morgan said about opening concerts earlier in his career. “I’m a shy guy. I don’t go around and make friends and they would have to come to me and make friends.”

Hosting Morgan and other Jamaican performers, like vocalists Marcia Aitken and Susan Cadogan, isn’t Supernova’s only connection to the trajectory of the island’s music.

“The thing I really love about it, though — and I kind of backed into it — is all the history behind it,” Receveur said about the arc of ska’s development and expansion across the globe. “As we’ve gotten further along with this, we’ve been communicating and working with the Jamaican government — with Alpha, which is one of the schools where the music started.”

The Alpha Boys’ School in Kingston educated a handful of players that would help define the genre early on. And since 2020, Supernova’s developed fundraising opportunities to provide transportation and accommodations for students to attend the festival.

The fest has also received a $6,000 Virginia Humanities grant for its Amplifying Talent program, which offers jobs to Hampton University students to help with streaming performances. Last year, Receveur said, the event was watched by people in more than 30 countries.

The bill for this year’s proceedings reflects that global audience.

“I don’t know if it’s the right approach, but we try to balance it through each day, like there’s something in there for everybody,” Receveur said about the expanse of music represented on this year’s bill.

Dancehall star and Alpha graduate Yellowman , the English Beat and Lynval Golding of the Specials are all scheduled to appear September 12 and 13. American acts like The Slackers, Jeff Rosenstock and Catbite are slated, as well as Mexican ensemble Out of Control Army.

While Morgan’s health will likely limit the time he’s hanging around and listening to those acts, he contrasted his earliest experiences in the music industry with today’s crop of bands.

“Not one the same. Not the same. These producers nowadays, they would record a song and them could separate every [instrument] differently,” he said about the studio process. “First time, we couldn’t do that. We just make one track and come down the line.”

Live on the festival stage, any perceived differences might melt away. But Morgan’s emphatic about what he has planned.

“I will be singing out my heart down there,” he said.

