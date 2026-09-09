"Man, that guy can hit": Top-ranked pickleball player hails from Roanoke

Pickleball has exploded in popularity in recent years, attracting people for its friendliness and accessibility. And the number one player over 50, lives in Roanoke.

A Youtube video showcases his skills, as he dispatches an opponent, who speaks to the camera afterward.

"Well, that's something that I've never ... I've seen it done, but never actually done it," says Dike Ajiri, a top 10 singles pro pickleball player, to the camera. "That is, I got my butt kicked 15 to 1 in rally scoring in game one, so like alright I've gotta switch it up.

"And it kind of threw him off a little bit, so I was able to at least get 10 points in game two. But man what a tremendous player. Just great shots! Man that guy can hit," Ajiri says.

"That guy" is known as the Moroccan Magician – Youssef Bouzidi – the number one ranked singles player in the country.

In another video, a preview of the mixed doubles gold medal match between Bouzidi and Sheri Courter and the team of Jamie Oncins and Lee Whitwell in the AARP Open in March, commentator Chad Edwards says, "Bouzidi is nasty. He is very good."

Sure enough, Bouzidi and Courter went on to handily win the match. But mixed doubles isn't really Bouzidi's best game.

"Singles, that's my specialty," Bouzidi says. "In the last U.S. Open, I won U.S. Open singles over 50. So right now I am ranked number one in the nation in over 50 in singles, and in men's doubles as well. In mixed singles I am ranked number 3."

Bouzidi's carried a racket in his hand as long as he can remember.

"Back in Morocco, I basically grew up inside a tennis club," he says. "Where we lived, we were literally 50 yards from the tennis club. I would wake up, literally before breakfast, I'd just walk to the tennis club. There were tennis courts there all the time. I started playing about 5 or 6 years old."

By age 16, Bouzidi was ranked in the top 500 in the world. He landed a full tennis scholarship at Radford University, and eventually became an accountant at Roanoke Athletic Club, which is now Carilion Wellness.

Mason Adams / Radio IQ Youssef Bouzidi sits courtside at the pickleball courts at Carilion Wellness.

"I was working here about 5 or 6 years, never tried racquetball," Bouzidi says. "So one day I said I'm going to try this sport, and I loved it."

He started playing in tournaments across the U.S., and rose to the national top 10. And then...

"In 2020, COVID hit," Bouzidi says. "So we had to close the facility for a couple of months. I needed to stay active, so the only thing we were able to do tennis or pickleball."

And again, Bouzidi found a new racket sport he loved. He easily adapted his tennis skills.

"I play the same way as to play tennis, I stay baseline," he says. "I go to the net if needed. I can pass people, I have a decent passing shot. If you see me at the net that means the person I'm playing against is a great volleyer, so I got to the net before they can go to the net against me."

As he got older, he took deliberate aim at the top spot in the U.S.

"So, most people don't look forward to getting older," Bouzidi says. "I've been waiting to turn 50 because that's when the senior tour starts in pickleball. My goal was to become number one in singles, When I started the year, I had zero points and the #1 guy had 6000 points. I had to win so many tournaments, and finally the last tournament I had to beat him in the final to take his spot. And I did finally I beat him by about 20 points."

That effort takes a lot of work – and travel. And all that travel? Takes money.

"Lot of people, they think we're making money," he says. "Yes, when I win tournaments, I make a little bit. However, I pay for all my expenses. So, unless I win two divisions, I'm losing money."

Bouzidi is sponsored by Engage, a company that makes pickleball paddles and apparel – but they just supply him gear. At best, he breaks even. And his fame in pickleball circles doesn't necessarily follow him home. Even to his wife and daughter.

"They're not impressed, to be honest," he laughs.

The fall season is gearing up, and Bouzidi's set to hit the road for more tournaments: "Starting Sept 20 weekend, I'll be gone nine weekends in a row."

Bouzidi's gone back and forth with his rival, the player he defeated to attain the top ranking last year.

"This year has been nine months, [and] so far I'm still I'm number one," Bouzidi says. "We go back and forth. And hopefully I'll finish the year again number one."

So the question of whether Bouzidi will end the year atop the rankings is still to be determined.

In the meantime – watch out for that nasty passing shot.