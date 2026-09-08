Advocates are hopeful Virginians will vote "Yes" on Amendment 3

This fall, Virginia voters will consider three constitutional amendments, and one of them involves the restoration of voting rights to former felons.

"I will always remember getting this paper," says Kelvin Manurs, holding a document restoring his right to vote. "And that felt like shackles, once again, had been removed."

Virginia is the only state in the country where people who have been convicted of felonies must have the governor restore their right to vote. That's why Manurs is supporting an amendment to the Virginia Constitution that would automatically restore voting rights to people who have served their time.

"We have to say it with emphasis," Manurs says. "Yes! Let’s vote yes!"

The amendment was introduced by Senator Elizabeth Bennett-Parker of Alexandria.

"We know what is happening just across the river from here,"

Bennett-Parker says. "We've seen the gutting of the Voting Rights Act and the advancing of the SAVE Act, which would make it harder for married women who have changed their last names, like me, to vote."

Amendment Three will be on the ballot across Virginia starting next week. Early voting starts Friday, September 18th.