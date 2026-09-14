Spanberger quietly kills Youngkin-era transgender rulemaking effort

Governor Abigail Spanberger quietly ended a rulemaking process initiated in the waning days of former-governor Glenn Youngkin’s administration. The rule would have limited transgender students' ability to play sports and use facilities.

But Spanberger said over the weekend the rule is now dead.

Governor Abigail Spanberger told a crowd at Virginia Pridefest Saturday she was moved by the story of a transgender child and the issues their families face.

“And I tell you I burst into tears because of the fact that I want to make members of the LGBTQ+ community know that you have a governor that values your community,” Spanberger said from the Pridefest stage.

Her comments come months after her administration intervened -without public notice - in rulemaking started by her predecessor, Republican Glenn Youngkin. In October 2025 Youngkin asked the Virginia Board of Health to “protect and preserve the… public health of women and girls,” by making a rule to limit trans girls' ability to participate in sports and use bathrooms and locker rooms.

Those familiar with Spanberger’s efforts say she consulted with Attorney General Jay Jones’ office on the matter and determined it was outside the Board of Health’s authority to make such a rule. According to the rulemaking docket the effort was withdrawn in late July.

“There’s no legal authority to move forward with rulemaking and prior administrations may have tried to create lanes and we’re not doing that,” Spanberger said in an interview following her speech.

Attempts to reach Youngkin through his Spirit of Virginia PAC were not returned by publication time.

No news release was issued when the proposed rulemaking effort was withdrawn, and Radio IQ's reporting is the first on the matter. As for the discretion, those close to Spanberger said the governor didn’t want to, “bring additional fights that some may be really willing to create.”

In a statement Equality Virginia executive director Narissa Rahaman said she was glad to see the rule withdrawn. “Transgender Virginians deserve to move about their daily lives and access facilities like every Virginian without fear or discrimination,” she said.

Shannon McKay with the trans youth support group He She Ze and We also thanked Spanberger for nixing the rule.

”It’s important for our community, families with transgender and nonbinary youth and adults, to see and know our elected officials are publicly and proudly standing up for them,” McKay added.