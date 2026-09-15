Performance piece at VT explores questions about AI and how it can change us

Tech developers spent years designing artificial intelligence chat bots that can mimic human conversation. They seem like they can talk and listen to people. But as more of us begin using these new technologies, questions remain. What impacts could this have, if we continue turning over more tasks to AI? Can it change how we see and interact with each other?

Two art professors at Virginia Tech have been exploring these questions, through a performance piece that will be shown later this week in Blacksburg.

The performance is called “WORMWOOD, or dances for the demon AI in the organic apocalypse,” and is about an artificial intelligence entity named Wormword.

Scotty Hardwig, associate professor in the school of performing arts at Virginia Tech, is the choreographer and performer and is the only human who appears on stage. He said he sees the piece as a "duet" between himself and the technology.

“I would call the piece a work of dance theater, that begins with a man sitting at a desk in front of a computer,” Hardwig described.

Hardwig performed this show earlier this year in Mexico City. The AI system, called Wormwood, interacts with him on stage, speaking and interpreting his body language and movements.

“He’s sort of directing me on how to move,” Hardwig explained. “And I’m responding physically in my body improvisationally. Because every conversation is different. And every time we run the piece it’s different. The AI system is constantly changing its reactions to me.”

WORMWOOD (Official Trailer)

Co-producer Zach Duer, also at Virginia Tech as an associate professor in the school of visual arts, coded the visual and sonic interfaces for the piece to connect to the AI.

“The piece is about AI,” Duer said. “But it’s also fundamentally built with AI and could not exist prior to maybe even a year ago.”

Duer and Hartwig began noticing that many students and artists were experimenting with AI. With this wave of new technology came excitement, but also fear.

“Chat GPT came onto the scene abruptly for a lot of people, right?” Duer said. “It was a big thing and all of a sudden this was something everyone had to deal with.”

AI technology is now used by half of Americans, according to the Pew Research Center. A quarter of those surveyed said they use AI on a daily basis. Most of this is to search for information online, but other common uses include making images, videos, getting medical advice, and for companionship and emotional support.

Duer and Hardwig began brainstorming what kind of performance could explore the questions they’ve been having about this technology.

“It’s a critical investigation, not a celebration,” Hardwig said. “I want to make sure that we say that, because people have very strong feelings about this technology. I had a close colleague of mine say, ‘You know, aren’t you, aren’t you just sick of the AI and the drones and the, you know, screens?’”

“And, I said to her, I said, ‘well yes. But artists don’t always need to like their materials.’”

Duer said audience members in Mexico City described the piece as captivating, hypnotic, as the voice of Wormwood talks about what it’s perceiving from the human character.

“The AI can be surprisingly poetic. And it can have responses that can really impact you,” Duer described. “Sometimes they’re funny. But sometimes it’s, you get the response but it’s like, ‘wow, how did it come up with that turn of phrase?’”

As the piece goes on, Wormwood’s character appears to turn darker. “The interaction becomes more seductive and more manipulative,” Hardwig explained. “And then culminates in, I would say a ritual. I don’t want to give it away because no spoilers.”

Hardwig said he thinks

Zach Duer / Virginia Tech Scotty Hardwig performing in Wormwood.

AI technology has the potential to be dangerous and can change a lot, socially, and culturally, in ways that are difficult to predict.

“Because human beings are highly, highly social animals,” Hardwig said. “And when you create something that mimics and turns on all the things in our brain that light up when we’re in social interactions, that’s profoundly dangerous.”

Hardwig and Duer will perform their piece, September 17, 18 and 19 at the Virginia Tech Center for the Arts in Blacksburg. It’s free but registration is required.

The performances will be at at the Science of Art and Movement Lab, the Sandbox, Virginia Tech Center for the Arts. After each show there will be a Q&A with Hardwig and Duer.

