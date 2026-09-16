Hundreds of kids to create a living flag at Montpelier

A half dozen volunteers were at the historic home of James and Dolley Madison this week, spray painting a massive orange grid on the lawn – preparing to create what’s called a living flag. At the appointed hour, Sharon Moorman says, the kids will hold colored cardboard squares aloft.

“We have plotted out, today, exactly where every child, teacher and chaperone will sit, and then promptly at 11:45, we’re going to pass out our red, white and blue papers. We have 13 stars, and we’ll have two drones up that will be able to snap that picture.”

The star-holders got that privilege by winning an essay contest that asked them to say why they’re proud to live in America. The last time Montpelier did this, according to Museum Director Kelly Childress, was in 2008.

“It's high time that we have the living flag back here at Montpelier, and what better time than America’s 250!" she says.

Afterward, the students will be invited into an area used by the Madisons for parties – to enjoy an all-American lunch of cheeseburgers.