Roanoke-area healthcare workforce effort aims to solve employee shortages

A recent report from George Mason University shows the stretch from Virginia’s southwest corner to the Blue Ridge mountains and along the North Carolina line needs about 4,200 new registered nurses. The same swath of land needs thousands more physical therapists, radiology techs and other medical professionals as well.

Cynthia Lawrence formed the Blue Ridge Partnership for Health Science Careers back in 2018 in an effort to fix the problem. That partnership has grown to more than 50 stakeholders, including K-12 schools, higher ed, healthcare companies and more. The effort includes outreach like classroom visits.

“And the whole purpose at K-12 level, especially at elementary school, is to bring an awareness to the student of what they like— spark that light," Lawrence told Radio IQ at a recent meeting of the Claude Moore Scholars & Regional Healthcare Careers Workforce in Richmond. "See if they have an interest in science or being a caregiver.”

The other important element is getting students training in their chosen field as early as they can.

“at least by 8th grade, know which math, science and other advanced courses that you might need that would give you the qualifications and prerequisites to get into a healthcare or biotech career pathway at college or community college,” she said.

While Lawrence’s group focus on the Blue Ridge region there are similar programs across the state.