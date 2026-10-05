Cardinal Conversation: Fire department recruits college students amid increasing emergency calls
In recent years, volunteer fire departments have had trouble attracting enough volunteers to handle increasing numbers of emergency calls.
But one Virginia department seems to have found a new source of volunteers to fill out its roster.
Cardinal News reporter Erick Solorzano covered this story and he spoke with Fred Echols.
Cardinal News is a non-profit, online, independent news organization covering Southwest and Southside Virginia.