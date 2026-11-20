Virginia Tech is creating a new railroad research center to monitor the safety of rail lines, funded through a more than $7.5 million grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Railroad Administration. The research will focus on railroads across the U.S. considered critical for national defense.

Across the United States, thousands miles of rail lines are part of what’s called the Strategic Rail Corridor Network, or STRACNET. It connects sites used by the military, including a CSX line in Richmond, and a Norfolk Southern route that goes through the Radford Army Ammunition Plant and Charlottesville.

In an emergency, STRACNET could be used to move military equipment, as well as food and water.

Engineers with Virginia Tech will work to troubleshoot if there are parts of STRACNET that need to be upgraded. “So that we’re not lacking when there is an emergency. I mean these are corridors that we don’t notice until there is a failure,” explained one of the lead researchers, Deb Mishra, associate professor in the Department of Civil and Environmental Engineering at Virginia Tech

“That’s what we’re trying to do is identify in advance if there is anything likely to fail and we can fix it properly,” Mishra said.

Army Corps of Engineers Map showing STRACNET railroad lines in Virginia and West Virginia.

The project will also train members of the Virginia Tech Corps of Cadets to learn rail engineering. Mishra said they hope some of these students will go on to work in civilian and military careers connected with railroads.

“In a lot of the fields we’re hitting this cliff where the workforce is getting older and we’re always looking for newer engineers,” Mishra said. “So what I’m very excited about is even beyond this three-year study establishing a long term pipeline where we will just keep producing military engineers who can commission into the military line or just go into the civilian workforce.”

The new rail research center will provide Virginia Tech students scholarships and the opportunity to work at the Blacksburg research center. They can also intern with the Army Corps of Engineers, the agency that monitors STRACNET rail lines.