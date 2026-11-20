State health officials say a young child who tested positive for measles has died – the first death from the disease in 2026.

The Virginia Department of Health says it will not provide any other information about the situation to protect the family’s privacy.

The news comes as cases are continuing to rise in the Commonwealth.

VDH says there have been 41 cases reported since October 17th. All of those cases are in people who are either unvaccinated or had an unknown vaccination status. The department also believes it’s likely more cases have not yet been reported.

Most of the uptick has been reported within VDH’s Central Region.

Anyone living in or visiting areas with measles activity should be aware of the situation and check their vaccination status.