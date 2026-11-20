In early October, the Virginia Department of Health closed an estuary in the Northern Neck to shellfish harvesting after 28 people in multiple states, including Virginia, were sickened, some hospitalized, by a rare form of Salmonella. 11 people said they ate raw oysters. VDH traced seven of the 11 cases to a single company in Virginia. But the search continues for the source of the outbreak.

The latest test results found Salmonella in all oyster meat samples taken from five leases, three are licensed to the Little Wicomico Oyster Company, the other two are B & L Farms and Stuart Deihl. The samples were from oysters grown in cages near the mouth of the Little Wicomico River, an estuary just below where the Potomac River empties into the Chesapeake Bay.

As of November 17th, five different Salmonella strains have been detected in oyster meat samples collected by VDH. So far, illnesses have only been linked to the rare Salmonella Telelkebir strain.

The river remains closed to shellfish harvesting as VDH continues to search for the source. They’ re awaiting another round of test results from public oyster grounds that contain wild oysters managed by the state.

Virginia Department of Health VDH maps of four of five contaminated leases on the Little Wicomico River. The fifth, #20218 is leased by B&H Farms is between #20218 and #16903.

On Monday, VDH collected a fifth round of Little Wicomico Oyster Company oysters from cages on the river. Oysters are filter feeders taking up what’s in the water. Salmonella Telelkebir is a rare bacterial strain that can cause salmonellosis, a gastrointestinal infection.

VDH, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration are investigating additional cases beyond the 28. The CDC says illnesses began as early as last May.