The State Corporation Commission is well into public hearings on the proposed merger between Virginia’s Dominion Energy and Florida’s NextEra. The $67 billion deal is being debated in the agency’s halls, with daylong hearings that cover a range of topics.

The second and third days of hearings at the SCC earlier this week featured testimony from the heads of Dominion and NextEra, as well as testimony from experts in the area of energy law.

NextEra chairman John Ketchum spent a lot of time answering questions about the deal’s add-ons: $500 in rebates over four years for some ratepayers, a new Dominion building in downtown Richmond and expanded job training. And when pressed on the long-term benefits of the merger, Ketchum stressed the scale of the combined companies, and NextEra’s role as a leader in renewable power generation and battery storage, would save Virginians’ money.

“Whether it's gas at 37% lower, whether it’s solar at 24% lower, whether it’s storage at 15 – that’s the buy and the build. And when you go to the operations," he said, pointing to stats around cost per megawatt hour. "That’s 70% lower than the national average.”

But Scott Hempling, an energy industry professor at Georgetown Law who spoke against the merger on behalf of Clean Virginia, suggested the risks that would come with NextEra acquiring Dominion would violate the standard the SCC must use to assess the deal.

At issue is debt and other risks Virginia Electric and Power Company, or VEPCO, Dominion’s construction and operation subsidiary, could take on in the face of NextEra’s broader investments.

“The increases in VEPCO’s cost of capital arising from NextEra’s other business risks. The risk of VEPCO itself entering bankruptcy," Hempling said. "The risk of NextEra’s interference in VEPCO’s business decisions and the risk of intra-affiliate transaction abuse.”

If any of those risks arise, Hempling argued, it would “jeopardize” reasonable rates in violation of state law.

Whether or not the commission’s judges agree remains to be seen. Hearings before the body continue through next week.