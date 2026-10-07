Virginia forest and urban tree canopy plan moves toward completion

The plan is crafted by a Technical Advisory Committee and about two years in the making.

It’s goal? To determine how many forested acres are in the state, and to guide future decisions around them, Virginia State Forester Terry Lasher said in an interview earlier this year.

The state as a whole has seen tree canopy increase to cover 67.7% of the state in 2023. That’s up one percent from 66.7% in 2018, a net gain of about 237,000 acres.

Despite those gains, some localities around the I-95 corridor are seeing some losses.

Chesterfield County is among those, based on population growth and a review of lands converted from forested areas to roofs or solid surfaces.

In Chesterfield County, housing and data centers are booming. The County is at risk of losing 30% of its forested areas, or about 41,000 acres.

In a statement, Chesterfield County said its tracking the trends with “more localized information and is updating its planning documents, with “efforts related to preserving greenspace and managing growth.”

Terry Lasher, the state forester, wasn’t commenting directly on what’s happening in Chesterfield County, but said urban canopy is “very important.”

“We're trying to meet people where they live, right? Creating some outdoor spaces where people can get out and exercise and be involved in those urban spaces is hugely important.”

The plan is expected to be reviewed by the Board of Forestry Oct. 13. It needs to be sent to the Governor and legislature by the end of November.