The Federal Communications Commission recently approved a proposal to allow contraband cell phone jamming at state prisons and local jails.

Just ahead of the November 19th vote, FCC Chairperson Brendan Carr said “it's time that we stop denying this tool to state and local officials.”

In 2025 , former Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares signed on to a letter with about two dozen other AGs to support the proposal . “Inmates routinely use smuggled phones to coordinate criminal enterprises, intimidate witnesses, and orchestrate violence both inside and outside prison walls,” the letter said.

Rae Pickett, a spokesperson for current Attorney General Jay Jones, didn’t respond to multiple emails seeking comment.

The Urban Institute — a left-leaning think tank — published a report in 2023 examining the technique , which has been cited by the FCC . The nonprofit is currently preparing an update of its analysis.

KiDeuk Kim , an Urban Institute senior fellow and one of the study’s authors, said there isn’t a single solution that can fully address contraband phones.

“I think this is going in [the] right direction in the sense that we're making one more technology available to state and local agencies,” Kim said. “Passing this doesn't necessarily mean that everybody will be able to do this. The jamming is [a] really complicated thing to implement and also expensive. It's not going to work for everybody.”

Anna M. Gomez , an FCC commissioner, said the agency had prohibited the practice for 90 years and voiced concern over the possibility of unintended communications disruptions. She went on to discuss safeguards included in the proposal and voted in part to support the measure, while registering her dissent. A prison reform advocate previously called the approach to phone jamming overkill and said contraband phones had been used to report problems incarcerated people were facing.

The Urban Institute report also noted that even if a phone’s being jammed, the devices “are still capable of taking videos and photographs, creating voice recordings, and being used as word processors. Videos, pictures, documents, and other data from cell phones can then be smuggled out of the facility on the cell phone itself or on removable storage devices, such as SD cards.”

In discussing the research, Kim noted the information collected was limited to agencies that agreed to work with the think tank and shouldn't be considered comprehensive.