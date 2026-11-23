Governor Abigail Spanberger says affordability is a top priority for the upcoming General Assembly session.

What kind of zoning encourages affordable housing? That's the question at the center of a debate members of the General Assembly are about to have when they gavel into session next year. Governor Abigail Spanberger says she wants to create a statewide inventory of local zoning regulations and land use policy decisions that create more affordable housing. She says one example for local governments across Virginia to take a look at is Fairfax County.

"They are doing a lot of really good work in leveraging public-private partnerships for affordable housing projects," the governor says. "Now, the scale and size of what they are able to do is not necessarily transferable."

Some local governments have been aggressive in pursuing affordable housing while others have been less enthusiastic.

"There are many, many areas in Virginia that do not allow multi-family housing," says affordable housing consultant Michelle Krocker. "They do not have zoning for multi-family rental housing. Ninety-seven percent of the residential land in Virginia is zoned for single-family detached development."

In addition to the zoning inventory, the governor also says she wants to expand transit-oriented development, encourage more manufactured homes and use state-owned surplus land for affordable housing.