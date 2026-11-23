Cardinal Conversation: The need for more senior services in Southwest and Southside Virginia
Many of the services that senior citizens need are in short supply— or even non-existent— in large areas of Southwest and Southside Virginia. Memory care for Alzheimer's patients, assisted living services and in-home care are unavailable to many older Virginians.
Reporter Emily Schabacker is covering the issue for Cardinal News. She spoke with Fred Echols.
Cardinal News is an online, non-profit, independent news organization covering Southwest and Southside Virginia.