Virginians modified the Commonwealth’s constitution earlier this month, guaranteeing access to abortion, and replacing a ban on same-sex marriage with protections for it. And while Black Virginians supported abortion access, gay marriage support was significantly lower.

Early analysis suggests Black Virginians voted in favor of amending Virginia’s constitution to protect abortion by about 70%. But same sex marriage support in some of those same communities was as low as 30%.

Delegate Joshua Cole is Black, queer and a pastor at a predominantly Black church. He was not surprised to see the differences in support.

“Abortion is unseen and same sex is very visible, it’s in your face, for the most part," Cole told Radio IQ. "And abortion, as long as you’re not showing, you can go to a clinic and come out and nothing would even happen, right? Those are things you can sweep under the rug.”

Delegate Rozia Henson is another Black and openly gay official in Virginia. When asked about why he thinks Black Virginians didn’t support same-sex marriage, he said his mom, a former leader at a church that didn’t support LGBTQ folks, could speak to the issue better.

“You know, I grew up in the church and all you hear is hell and damnation," Shantell Rock, Henson’s mom, told Radio IQ in an interview Friday. "It was hard for me to balance my Christian faith with [the fact] that he was gay.”

Still, Rock said she could tell Henson was gay from a young age, and over time -and after visiting other churches- she learned to accept it.

“And it actually drew me closer to God than away from God. Learning that God is love," Rock said. "My son was born that way, no one can tell me any differently.”

Cole, meanwhile, pointed to health disparities, especially in high-risk Black and brown communities, and hoped those in his community could evolve on the issue.

“And if we’re not willing to have that conversation we are going to continue to lose people to prevent all issues,” he warned.

Virginia’s same-sex marriage and abortion protections kick in January 1st, 2027.