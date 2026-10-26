Can electronic sounds help autonomous cars be safer?

Autonomous vehicles aren’t allowed in Virginia yet, except for some test drives. Other states that do allow them have seen accidents between autonomous cars and pedestrians, and one car killed a woman in Arizona.

A company called Zoox is partnering with Virginia Tech researchers to help make these cars safer. They tested various electronic beeps and buzzes on how effective they are at helping autonomous vehicles get the attention of pedestrians who step in the middle of the road. Traditional horns can work too, “but they can be perceived as being quite obnoxious and aggressive,” said Jeremy Yang, Zoox’ lead sound designer.

Yang, who is also a classically trained musician worked with Virginia Tech researchers to test which sounds work best to help avoid collisions.

“The collaboration between Virginia Tech and Zoox is a really interesting and unique and great perspective, partly because it’s a very multidisciplinary group,” said Charlie Klauer, a research scientist at Virginia Tech’s Transportation Institute.

Zang said collaborating with Virginia Tech is helpful as they figure out which audio noises are most effective.

“But also with the public, and understanding how they perceive these sounds,” Yang said. “And also how we can work to make sure that we’re always doing what’s safe before we ever put something in the real world.”

Virginia officials are looking at rules that could allow companies to operate self-driving cars. A final report of their recommendations is expected in November. Lawmakers might consider new legislation when they return to Richmond for the General Assembly next year.

40 people participated in the Virginia Tech study. They were tested how well they recognized various audio noises in situations like jaywalking. Yang said the study showed promising results that audio signals may help reduce accidents with self-driving cars.

