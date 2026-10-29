Damascus is seeing some economic rebound through tourists as Creeper Trail rebuilding continues

The Creeper Trail is one of Southwest Virginia’s biggest tourist attractions, but in 2024 it was severely damaged during Hurricane Helene. It’s being rebuilt and will fully reopen next spring.

Towns like Damascus tend to see the highest numbers of visitors during the fall. Even though the top half of the Creeper Trail remains closed, Damascus mayor Katie Lamb said there have been lots of bikers coming to ride the lower portion.

“There are people visiting and riding. You can see them out there everyday,” Lamb said. “It’s amazing. We’re blessed and grateful.”

After Helene, some businesses closed. Others are holding on. And a few new ones have recently opened.

“You know, this is the best our town has looked in a long time,” Lamb said, noting a new coffee shop and a new gym that recently opened downtown.”

Before Helene, the town of Damascus saw a huge economic boost from visitors to the trail. That slowed down significantly after the flood, but has slowly picked up, said Lamb.

“It is because of all the folks that came together in the community. And all the folks that came to help us, our neighbors. And they came from everywhere to love on us and help us get back on our feet.”

“And when the Creeper Trail opens at the end of March, it’s gonna be busting at the seams with people wanting to celebrate our recovery.,” Lamb said.

Last December, the U.S. Forest Service awarded Kiewit Corporation $240 million to rebuild the upper portion of the Creeper Trail. The money is part of a bill Congress passed in December 2024, which funds rebuilding projects across Appalachia in areas that were damaged by Helene.

The reopening of the Creeper Trail is scheduled for March 31. The lower trail remains open between Damascus and Abingdon.

