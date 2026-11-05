Virginians chime in on Dominion/NextEra merger at SCC public hearing

Virginians shared their feelings on the proposed merger between Dominion Energy and Florida-based NextEra at a State Corporation Commission public hearing Thursday. Some were opposed, but many were in support of the deal that would create the largest energy company in the world.

“Do your duty state commission! Stop Dominion acquisition!" chanted faith leaders and activists outside Virginia’s State Corporation Commission in downtown Richmond.

Rabbi Ellen Jaffe-Gill from Tidewater Chavurah in Virginia Beach told the crowd she feared the merger would lead to increasing costs on ratepayers who are already overburdened.

“We urge the state corporation commission to scrutinize this proposed merger carefully and to put the interests of Virginia’s families and communities first,” she told the crowd.

Meanwhile, inside the hearing, the merger got a much warmer reception.

Myron Nahra, a Virginia Beach accountant, pointed to the $100 million investment in workforce training NextEra promised as part of the merger deal.

“Training workers for good paying jobs will help strengthen our economy, support local businesses, and create opportunities for future generations,”

Nahra told the three-member panel of regulators

State Senator Kannan Srinivasan’s Loudoun County district includes many of the data centers causing the power demand he believes is driving the deal.

The Democrat said whatever the decision from regulators, it’s likely to be the most important one they’ll ever make and unless Virginians are guaranteed meaningful benefits, he opposes the deal.

“Affordability and reliability are not competing priorities," Srinivasan told the SCC. "Virginians should not be asked to trade one for the other in order to approve this deal.”

The SCC is expected to make a decision on the merger by mid-January.