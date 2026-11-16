Housing advocates hope to get legislators behind criminal background bill

It's called Housing Without Barriers, a bill members of the Virginia General Assembly might consider in January. The idea is to prohibit landlords from saying no to potential renters based on a criminal history.

Kathryn Haines at the Virginia Interfaith Center for Public Policy says she’s working with lawmakers to draft potential legislation.

"Under current Virginia law, landlords can deny tenants based on a criminal background check, and there aren't any limitations. So, regardless of what the criminal record entailed, he can deny housing," Haines says.

Advocates say they are hoping that this would apply to as many people as possible, although probably not anyone convicted of a felony in the last two years.

"The criminal legal system is discriminatory based on race," says Anna Kurien at the Legal Aid Justice Center. "And what we're doing when we take those convictions and put them into whether or not someone gets housing, then we transpose all of that racial discrimination onto the housing system."

Delegate Rae Cousins of Richmond says she is considering introducing the legislation, although it’s still early and all members of the General Assembly are still trying to figure out what bills they want to carry next year.