United Way now offers scholarships to train as a certified doula in Southwest Virginia

In many rural parts of Virginia, women have to travel long distances to give birth. To help women in these maternal care deserts, the United Way is assisting more people to become certified doulas who can support women before, during and after a birth.

In her day job, Drue Peaslee works with families, making sure they can access food, housing and other assistance. She’s met many women in her area of Southwest Virginia who lack resources when they are pregnant.

“I’ve just heard a lot of stories about women going through labor and delivery that just have no support,” Peaslee said. “That’s where my heart is with this project.”

She heard the United Way is offering scholarships to learn to become a doula, which is someone who can give expecting women encouragement before, during and after a birth. She’s been doing the training part time, and most of it can be done virtually.

And she’s encouraged that Virginia now allows women with Medicaid to use their insurance to pay for a doula.

“We’re really just there for mom, whatever she needs,” Peaslee explained. “We can do a load of laundry for you. Cook you some soup. If you want to breastfeed, we can provide resources with that.”

Doulas can help women come up with a birth plan and communicate with their doctors.

“I don’t think a lot of women know that they can say, ‘no I don’t want to have that done,’” Peaslee said. “Or ‘I don’t want that. This is what I would like, you know, if it’s possible.’”

The United Way’s doula training scholarships are available to people throughout parts of Southwest Virginia. The program has recently expanded into the New River Valley.

Peaslee hopes that as more people, like her, become trained, women can have access to support systems that will help their children for years.