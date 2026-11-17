An Austrian skincare and life science company now has its first U.S. operation.

Ringana cut the ribbon on its facility in Roanoke Tuesday afternoon.

Company officials said the road from Austria to what is now its first U-S headquarters and operation was a competitive one. COO Michael Russ admitted it wasn’t love at first sight when the company first looked into the Star City. But after conversations about the community, its location and other ongoing life sciences research, his opinion quickly changed.

"And the second day, it completely changed and we were convinced that Roanoke is the right place for us," Russ told those gathered for Tuesday's event. "Today, I cannot imagine that it was not love at first sight. Really, it’s so wonderful here."

Governor Abigail Spanberger praised that decision. "And I know they were considering many other states across the country," she said. "And ultimately Ringana made their decision which marks the largest foreign direct investment in the Roanoke region’s history."

David Seidel / Radio IQ Ringana USA CEO Karl Grasser offers a toast before Tuesday's ribbon cutting at the company's new headquarters in Roanoke.

Ringana USA’s CEO, Karl Grasser said Roanoke’s mid-Atlantic location made sense for the company’s shipping needs. The company purchased the facility along Interstate 581 in June and began shipping products in October.

"We plan to bring a packaging operation here by mid of next year. And we also plan to start manufacturing some of our products out of Roanoke in the near future," Gasser told reporters.

The company says that will eventually result in more than 400 employees.

Ringana develops freshly produced, vegan skincare, dietary supplements and other products.