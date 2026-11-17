The first of three days of evidentiary hearings on the proposed merger of Dominion Energy and NextEra Energy unfolded Tuesday morning. The $67 billion deal was criticized and supported by some 30 parties.

Outside the State Corporation Commission building in downtown Richmond a familiar scene unfolded: over 100 protestors chanting in opposition of the proposed merger between Dominion and NextEra: “Our bills… our bills… our bills are too damn high!’

Also, outside the first day of evidentiary hearings, was Virginia’s Lt. Governor Ghazala Hashmi. "I just want to be here to support all those individuals who are concerned about the impact this merger on utility cost throughout Virginia," Hashmi told Radio IQ.

And more protestors have arrived. There’s probably 100+ folks out here.



I’m waiting to go into the hearing itself. pic.twitter.com/G8ubx0YNpl — BK (@BradKutner) November 17, 2026

She was joined by the public to decry the deal, including Andrew Lamb, a Hanover-area doctor and first-time protestor who was worried about a data center opening in his neighborhood.

“I want these powerful companies to be regulated so our bills can’t go any higher,” he said.

Inside the SCC building, a much more banal scene was playing out: the 30 interveners -localities, the governor, the Attorney General’s office, environmental and business groups - who all will participate in the review this week.

Up first with an opening argument was Dominion Energy attorney Joe Reid: “I know this commission will diligently evaluate the companies’ evidence, including its commitments, as to the protections and benefits associated with this transaction,” Reid stressed.

Among those pushing back on the merger, former Delegate Greg Habeeb on behalf of clean energy group Clean Virginia:

“This case is about Virginia ratepayers; this proposed acquisition is about corporate shareholders,” Habeeb said.

Habeeb went on to argue NextEra’s most recent promises, a new HQ in downtown Richmond, four years of $10 a month rate credits, and others, shouldn’t be part of the commission's review under the state’s specific standard.

It’s something SCC Judge Kelsey Bagot specifically asked; should they be considered?

“This is the whole panoply of benefits, and we invite the commission to bind the joint petitioners to those,” Dominion attorney Joe Reid answered.

Hearings continue through Thursday.