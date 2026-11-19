In the next Congress, Virginia is likely to have not one but TWO chairmen of important committees.

Senator Tim Kaine is in line to become the next chairman of the Senate Budget Committee, a position that will have an outsized role during the reconciliation process when the House and Senate balance the books. Here's Kaine talking about what he wants to do as chairman.

"My hope is that in a reconciliation bill next year, we'll immediately tackle and hopefully unwind some of the harmful cuts to Medicaid and the SNAP program that was done by Republicans when they were in the majority that is really hurting Virginians," Kaine says. "The Medicaid cuts, for example, have already led to the closure of rural Virginia healthcare providers."

Senator Mark Warner is in line to become the next chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee, and he says one of his first goals will be a safety regime for artificial intelligence.

"Before one of these AI tools are released, let's put it through a rigorous testing regime," Warner says. "And we would have expertise from the government, from the frontier labs, frankly from some of the companies who are using these AI tools. This is common sense. Most Americans wouldn't climb on an airplane if they thought the only person testing the airplane were the airlines."

Virginia hasn't had two Senate chairmen since 1965, when Harry Byrd was chairman of the Senate Finance Committee and Willis Robertson was chairman of the Senate Banking Committee.