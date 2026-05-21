Judge dismisses case against former Richneck Elementary assistant principal accused of failing to prevent shooting

A Newport News judge dismissed the case against a former Richneck Elementary School assistant principal accused of failing to act when told a six-year-old had a gun that he later used to shoot his teacher.

Circuit Court Judge Rebecca M. Robinson dismissed the case Thursday morning on the fourth day of the trial against Ebony Parker. Parker was facing eight counts of child neglect - one for each of the bullets in the gun the boy had with him on Jan. 6, 2023, the day of the shooting.

Robinson said that some of the issues being debated were “legal theories,” and in order for them to be considered a crime, the Virginia General Assembly would need to write new laws.

Parker broke into tears after the judge said she was dismissing the case, according to video shared by our media partners at WTKR .

Parker was indicted by a special grand jury in 2023. Prosecutors argued that Richneck’s policy book stated that only an administrator or school resource officer is allowed to search a student for a gun.

Several people alerted Parker that they were concerned he had a gun, according to court testimony. That included Abby Zwerner, the teacher who would ultimately be shot by the boy later that day. But Parker did not act on those reports.

Zwerner raised her left hand as the gun was fired. The bullet went through her hand and into her chest, causing her lung to collapse. Last fall, she won a $10 million verdict in a civil trial against Parker. That verdict has been appealed.

This is a developing story.

Richneck Elementary is part of Newport News Public Schools, a member of the Hampton Roads Educational Telecommunications Association, which holds WHRO’s license.

