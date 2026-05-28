Virginia Beach unveils its 5/31 Memorial on Sunday

Ervin Ray Cox Jr.’s brother was hailed as a hero for protecting others from a gunman at the Virginia Beach Municipal Center on May 31, 2019.

Ryan Keith Cox was among 12 people who died. Five others were wounded. The deaths don't include the gunman, who was shot by police.

On the 7th anniversary of the tragedy, Ervin Cox will join loved ones, survivors and the public Sunday for a remembrance that will include the unveiling of the 5/31 Memorial.

Cox served on the city’s memorial committee and toured the site recently, finding and touching his brother’s name. The memorial is for everyone, whether or not they knew someone directly touched by the tragedy.

“It’s a place where they can come and heal,” Cox said. “We all suffered. Even though they may not have known any of them, it still struck us all very hard and deeply.”

The $14 million memorial park is not yet complete but will be open for the ceremony. It will then close for remaining work, including landscaping, some permanent fixtures and other finishing touches. The project was delayed by weather and supply chain issues, according to the city.

Those who have worked with the committee hope the memorial will become a place for people to reflect and find peace.

Clay Dills of Dills Architects, the design leader, said people have worked carefully to make the park special.

“You’re talking about creating a place for people of all types who are at all stages of grieving and healing,” Dills said. “You’re trying to find a place that will be there for them but it will be there for them on their terms.”

The site is on a 1.3-acre parcel at the municipal center. It includes granite entry walls, paths and a reflecting pool. There is a survivors' grove, a glade with the names of those who were killed and the Hero Tree, the tallest in the wooded area, dedicated to first responders and people who risked their lives to help others.

“Every part of it was done with such intention and care,” said Emily Labows, the city’s cultural affairs director, who worked with the committee.

Councilmember Amelia Ross-Hammond said visiting the memorial gave her a deep understanding of the loss of so many in such a short time.

“This is etched within our city forever,” she said.

The ceremony is at 4 p.m. at the intersection of Nimmo Parkway and Princess Anne Road. The memorial is near Building 30, 2508 Princess Anne Road. Members of the public are urged to wear blue in remembrance.