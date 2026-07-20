Cardinal Conversation: Why hunting and fishing licenses might get more expensive
Fees for hunting licenses and other outdoor activities in Virginia could be raised for the first time in more than a decade under a proposal from the Department of Wildlife Resources.
DWR says its funding hasn't kept up with inflation and it needs more money in order to do its job. The state's Board of Wildlife Resources will vote on the proposal in August.
Reporter Andrew Kerley is covering this story for Cardinal News. He spoke with Fred Echols.
Cardinal News is a non-profit, online, independent news organization covering Southwest and Southside Virginia.