Roanoke schools' summer camp aims to prepare students with disabilities for manufacturing careers

Roanoke city schools recently concluded the Dream it, Build it, Work It summer camp, giving 50 students hands-on experience welding and wiring in hopes of preparing them for manufacturing jobs with seven partner companies.

Roanoke City Public Schools offers the camp in partnership with SparkForce, the charitable foundation of the Fabricators and Manufacturers Association.

Two camps are targeted at middle-schoolers. But this year, the schools added an inclusive camp for students with disabilities who are gearing up to enter the workforce.

"The manufacturing industry in the U.S. is facing a crisis workforce shortage which is predicted to reach over two million positions that are going to become unfulfilled within the next five to seven years," says Cindy Day, senior manager for the SparkForce Foundation. "Why would they overlook a population that is underemployed but absolutely capable of pursuing the jobs and filling those positions?"

During the camp, students assemble a metal toolbox, and build and wire a working lamp. They also complete their OSHA 10-Hour certification.

Jess Truax, work-based learning coordinator for Roanoke City Public Schools, says campers develop hand-eye coordination, and pick up soft skills they'll need to hold down a job.

"These are life skills, and they're also career skills," Truax says.

Xavier Stokes is a rising junior at William Fleming High School who participated.

"Well, it was very important because it gives students encouragement," Stokes says. "Take me for example: I was doing nothing for the entire summer, until suddenly my teacher just up and suggested it to me. So I took the opportunity, and I can gladly say, I do not regret taking this opportunity."

The inclusive program is one of 12 sponsored by SparkForce across the U.S. School officials hope the camp will become a model for other school systems across Virginia.