Lawmakers, activists gather at Capitol to protest Dominion merger

About a dozen activists and some lawmakers gathered at the Capitol bell tower in Richmond Monday to protest the potential merger between Virginia’s largest electric utility and another in Florida – which would be one of the largest mergers in history if approved.

“What do we want? Ratepayer protections! When do we want them? Now!” chanted a handful of activists chanting near the Capitol, as Virginia’s State Corporation Commission considers allowing the merger of Dominion Power Virginia and Florida’s Next Era Power.

Among speakers at the gathering was a former Florida ratepayer, Sarah Setta, who said she saw Next Era’s work do more harm in the Sunshine State than good.

“It’s not about them caring about the billpayers. It's about them caring about the bill being paid. It’s all for the stocks, it's all for the dividends," Setta said, her voice cracking. "It’s all for anything to do with their company being better than the little, low man on the totem pole.”

Richmond Democratic Senator Mike Jones also spoke at the event.

“We know Next Era has done some shady things down in Florida. We know that they have had the support of the government in Florida. So, the question is will they have that same access and that same ease right here in Virginia?" Jones said. "I’m here to stand and say, along with you, hell no, we won't go that easy.”

Culpeper Republican Delegate Michael Webert, who sits on the Energy Commission of Virginia, wasn’t at Monday’s protest, but has some reservations too: “I’m concerned, making sure that we have accountability to the ratepayer,” he told Radio IQ as he left a different meeting.

As for Dominion, shortly after the merger paperwork was filed with the State Corporation Commission last week, they released a statement saying if the merger is approved, the consolidated entity would “meet the unprecedented power demand, support jobs and economic development and keep customers' bills affordable.”