Inviting new visitors to Shenandoah National Park

Twenty-four million people live within a four-hour drive of Shenandoah National Park, but many have never been there. Jessica Cocciolone, who heads a non-profit that raises money for the park, says that’s a problem that could jeopardize future support.

“Our population is changing, and it has been changing, and it’s much more diverse, and by 2050 the current minority is going to be the majority.," she explains. "You know it’s our public lands, and people should feel like they are welcome there and have access to and belong there.”

So she and her team got a $150,000 grant to attract new visitors. The Shenandoah National Park Trust may cover the admission or camping fees for low-income families, and it’s hoping to train city kids between the ages of 16 and 20 in the art of trail maintenance.

“We're bridging the nature gap for youth and work," Cocciolone says. "We do know that not only is there a huge outdoor recreation industry, we need to get these kids connected to nature.”

Already, there are programs that appeal to those who are not inclined to vigorous outdoor exercise.

“Hiking is just one way to use the park," says Cocciolone. Families and community members use outdoor spaces radically different. We have kids that are coming in, doing art for three days in the park.”

And there could be new trails designed for people with disabilities.