Cardinal Conversation: New approaches to chronic absenteeism
Since the COVID-19 pandemic, chronic absenteeism has been widespread in schools across Virginia. Educators and government leaders continue to look for answers.
Some schools, including one in Southside Virginia, are trying new ideas while many localities are updating some traditional solutions.
Lisa Rowan wrote about the issue for Cardinal News and spoke with Fred Echols.
Cardinal News is a non-profit, independent, online news organization covering Southside and Southwest Virginia.