© 2024
Virginia's Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Cardinal Conversation: New approaches to chronic absenteeism

RADIO IQ | By Fred Echols
Published November 11, 2024 at 4:04 AM EST

Since the COVID-19 pandemic, chronic absenteeism has been widespread in schools across Virginia. Educators and government leaders continue to look for answers.

Some schools, including one in Southside Virginia, are trying new ideas while many localities are updating some traditional solutions.

Lisa Rowan wrote about the issue for Cardinal News and spoke with Fred Echols.

Cardinal News is a non-profit, independent, online news organization covering Southside and Southwest Virginia.
Tags
News Local News
Fred Echols
Fred Echols is a producer/reporter for Radio IQ.
See stories by Fred Echols