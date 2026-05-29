Despite recent rain, drought warning advisory continues for most of Virginia

Despite the rain over the past week, most of Virginia remains under a drought warning. That was the update Friday from the state’s Drought Monitoring Task Force and the Department of Environmental Quality.

Officials say much of the state got two to four inches of rain recently, helping stream flows and upper-level soil moisture.

But groundwater and deeper soil moisture remain much below normal with the hottest and often driest months of the year approaching. The state's average precipitation is about 7.5 inches below normal, dating back to October 1st.

Farmers have been dealing with the drought as well as an early season freeze that damaged or destroyed some crops.

Governor Abigail Spanberger has asked the U.S. Department of Agriculture for expedited disaster assistance for Virginia farmers who were affected by freezing temperatures this spring.

The freeze in March and April followed weeks of warm weather, causing many farmers to lose the majority of their crops. Some reported total losses.

The Virginia Cooperative Extension estimates direct losses could range from $32 million to more than $105 million. Total losses are expected to be much higher, and will have secondary impacts on processors, packers, and retailers.