Cardinal Conversation: Economic differences across the Virginia-North Carolina line
While Southwest Virginia and western North Carolina are each attracting new residents to their mountains, there's a significant economic difference between those arriving north of the state line and the ones moving in south of the line.
Dwayne Yancey with Cardinal News has looked at the data and he talked about it with Fred Echols.
Cardinal News is a nonprofit, independent, online news organization covering Southwest and Southside Virginia.