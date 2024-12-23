© 2024
Virginia's Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Cardinal Conversation: Economic differences across the Virginia-North Carolina line

RADIO IQ | By Fred Echols
Published December 23, 2024 at 5:00 AM EST

While Southwest Virginia and western North Carolina are each attracting new residents to their mountains, there's a significant economic difference between those arriving north of the state line and the ones moving in south of the line.

Dwayne Yancey with Cardinal News has looked at the data and he talked about it with Fred Echols.

Cardinal News is a nonprofit, independent, online news organization covering Southwest and Southside Virginia.
Tags
News Local News
Fred Echols
Fred Echols is a producer/reporter for Radio IQ.
See stories by Fred Echols