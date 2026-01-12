The weekend saw protests in Richmond, Roanoke, Hampton Roads and other communities in Virginia against the agency known as ICE — short for Immigration and Customs Enforcement. Its officers have staged raids to arrest immigrants and was recently responsible for the death of a woman in Minneapolis and the wounding of two people in Portland. We spoke with demonstrators in Charlottesville Sunday: Kimber Hawkey, Edie Read, Patrice Gleason, Rick Hamilton, Brian Carlton, Randy Salzman, Lisa Stoessel, Jean Liedtka and Micah Fleitman.

Virginia protests ICE