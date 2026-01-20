Virginia Tech expert weighs in on new dietary guidelines released by federal government

The federal government released new dietary guidelines recently, advising Americans to eat fewer processed foods. Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. and Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins say the new guidelines will help reduce chronic diseases.

The new guidelines emphasize eating lots of fresh fruits, vegetables and whole grains. “Which most Americans don’t consume, whether they’re kids or whether they’re adults,” said Vivica Kraak, an associate professor of nutrition policy at Virginia Tech.

Kraak said this emphasis on whole foods is similar to previous dietary guidelines and is backed up by lots of research. But she said other parts of the guidelines have generated more of a mixed response among nutrition experts.

She also pointed out that while the guidelines recommend eating high quality meats without added sugars, they don’t appear to prioritize eating protein from non-meat sources, like beans.

She said nutritionists in the U.S., and in many other countries, have been moving towards promoting people to eat more beans, legumes, and high-protein grains like quinoa, and less meat. If you do choose to eat red or processed meat, Kraak advised limiting that to 1-3 servings a week, and has published several studies relating to this.

“Because that will lower your risk of cardiovascular disease, and certain types of cancer, particularly colorectal cancer,” Kraak said.

Cases of colorectal cancer are rising across the U.S. A team of French nutritionists published a study earlier this month, linking processed meats, like deli meat, with an increased risk of cancer.

Kraak said getting protein from non-meat sources is also better for the planet, because it produces less greenhouse gas emissions.

The new guidelines recommend Americans to eat foods with less salt, sugar and refined carbohydrates, like white bread or pasta. And to get more food grown and raised on farms.

Kraak said she agrees with this advice, but she would like to see more state and federal programs that help people access and afford fresh foods.

“And Virginia has a lot of rural food deserts, where people might have to drive for 45-60 minutes to get to a major grocery store,” Kraak said.

Along with the new guidelines, the United States Department of Agriculture also released a new graphic. It appears to be an upside-down food pyramid, and Kraak said it’s more difficult to read and interpret than previous graphics the agency created. The USDA previously showed fruits, veggies, protein and grains organized on a plate, arranged by their recommended serving.

“Because we eat on plates so it’s more intuitive for people,” Kraak said.

Former my place graphic was released in 2011 and has been used by public health experts and the federal government ever since to promote a healthy diet.

You can learn more about the full list of recommendations by the federal government here.

This report, provided by Virginia Public Radio, was made possible with support from the Virginia Education Association.