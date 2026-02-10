Virginia House of Delegates debates redistricting map bill

Virginians are on track to vote on new proposed congressional maps in April. Meanwhile, a bill creating the new map was debated in the House of Delegates Monday.

The new Virginia maps , proposed by leading Democrats in both chambers, leans into a partisan gerrymander. The new districts, drawn to favor 10 of the Commonwealth’s seats for Democrats and one for a Republican, sprawl across the state at times, with the 7th district shaped like a lobster, in order to maximize Democratic voters .

And on the House floor Monday, Republican Delegate Terry Kilgore detailed just how elongated some of the districts would be.

“From Danville, all the counties bordering North Carolina; you get to be represented from one of the congressmen from Richmond," Kilgore said, holding up a printed out copy of the map. "And Campbell, Appomattox, Prince Edward, you get to be represented by the other congressman from Richmond.”

But Democratic Delegate Cia Price said the effort was designed to counter actions by President Trump.

“We are here today, on this amendment, because President Trump called on red states to find him more seats," the delegate from Newport News said. "The same president who called on election officials in Georgia to find him more votes.”

A final vote on the bill in the House happens Tuesday. It’s expected to pass along party lines before heading to the Senate.