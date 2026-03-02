UVA studies why cancer rates are higher in SW Virginia and what's behind rising rates of colon cancer in young adults

When it comes to a cancer diagnosis, colorectal ranks third on the list of most diagnosed forms in this country and the third leading cause of cancer deaths. One of every 24 men and every 26 women will be diagnosed in their lifetime.

Even more alarming to UVA’s Dr. Li Li is the steady rise in cases that involve young adults.

“We have seen that the incidence of colon cancer in younger folks – younger than 50 – has been gradually increasing for the past two decades," he says. "The death rate has also been increasing.”

And doctors don’t know why, although there are a lot of theories and speculation.

Studies suggest, for example, that smoking, consumption of red meat, processed, high fat and low fiber foods, drinks sweetened with high fructose corn syrup and foods cooked at high heat – like chips and French fries, may increase the risk as does excess weight.

“The obesity rate is on the rise for the last two decades now," Li notes. "About 2/3rds of the U.S. population is either obese or overweight.”

Other possible causes include too little exercise and too little sleep.

“People who slept, on average, less than six hours, compared to those who slept for more than seven hours – they have a 50% increased risk of getting colon polyps, which is a precursor of colon cancer,” Li explains.

They haven’t ruled out microplastics and other pollutants in the environment and are testing the soil and water in Southside Virginia where Senior Lab Specialist Samyukta Venkatesh says cancer rates are especially high.

“There’s a lot of data that demonstrates the mortality and incidence of colorectal cancer in that area is much higher than overall Virginia and also compared to the U.S.”

She notes that about 40% of the population in and around Martinsville and Danville is African-American – a demographic that does have higher rates of colorectal cancer.

To help prevent the disease, Venkatesh – who is 27 – recommends a healthy diet.

“I definitely spend a lot of my income on food in order to get good quality, whole foods.”

Dr. Li urges people to get enough sleep and to be screened for colorectal cancer.He was on the federal task force that lowered the recommended age from 50 to 45.With early detection, he says, colon cancer is highly treatable, but people in their 30’s, 40’s and 50’s think they’re too young to worry about it.

“When they present with symptoms, it’s already advanced disease," he says.

Symptoms include rectal bleeding, changes in bowel habits that last more than a few days, on-going pain around the belly, unexplained weight loss, weakness and fatigue. Don’t be shy, Li advises. People must discuss these things with their doctor. A colonoscopy might be recommended, but patients can also do a less invasive home test, and if they have a family history of this potentially deadly disease, more frequent screenings could offer protection and greater peace of mind.